Previous
Photo 2462
Dogs of Paris 22
When I was in Paris I started a series "dogs of Paris' because there were so many cute doggos. Since I have nowhere to show them - I'm dedicating October to them (also featured will be Dogs of Aix-en-Provence!)
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
street
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
street photography
,
dogs of paris
