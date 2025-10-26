Sign up
Photo 2466
Dogs of Paris 26
I said hello to this little cutie and spoke to his mum! but then he didn't want to leave haha
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2679
photos
113
followers
69
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
5th July 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
street
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
street photography
,
x100v
,
dogs of paris
