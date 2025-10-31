Previous
Dogs of Paris 31 by brigette
Dogs of Paris 31

Thats a wrap! 31 days of doggo's from Paris and Aix-en-Provence (where this one is from) I hope you enjoyed all the shapes, sizes, ages and personalities of all! Let me know your favourite!!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Brigette

