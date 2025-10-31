Sign up
Photo 2471
Dogs of Paris 31
Thats a wrap! 31 days of doggo's from Paris and Aix-en-Provence (where this one is from) I hope you enjoyed all the shapes, sizes, ages and personalities of all! Let me know your favourite!!
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
Photo Details
Album
🐝 365
Tags
dog
,
street
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
street photography
,
x100v
,
dogs of paris
,
six-en-provence
