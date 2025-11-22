Previous
Ashburton street by brigette
Ashburton street

just some random photographs to kick start posting again. I liked this street scene including this sweet gentleman - as seen in the town of Ashburton, England
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Brigette

Joan Robillard ace
Good BW
November 22nd, 2025  
