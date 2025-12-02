Sign up
Previous
Photo 2478
Aix-en-Provence
One of my favourite things to find and photograph while on holiday is the beautiful architecture that is so different and definitely more charming than what I see everyday at home
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2691
photos
113
followers
69
following
678% complete
View this month »
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
9th July 2025 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
architecture
,
x100v
,
six-en-provence
Wylie
ace
Gorgeous, we did also enjoy our holiday in this area a couple of years ago
December 2nd, 2025
