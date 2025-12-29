Sign up
Photo 2479
Barbershop
Trying to get back into it this summer!
This street scene from after Christmas.
For Street and Song Title challenges
Back in the day I loved a little Haircut100! (haircut.. barbershop in case anyone is struggling for the connection!!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_msHpEa3_Y
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2692
photos
112
followers
68
following
679% complete
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
Views
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
27th December 2025 12:45pm
street
,
street-128
,
songtitle-123
