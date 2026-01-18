Previous
Barbican Kids by brigette
Belated happy new year - I'm STILL editing photos from my July adventure!! I came across these kids at the Barbican Centre London. I like the range of facial expressions and mannerisms
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Louise & Ken ace
What a marvelously sharp portrait photo of them! Can you share a bit more of their reason to be gathered there?
January 17th, 2026  
Call me Joe ace
Cool shot of these zoomers 👌
January 17th, 2026  
