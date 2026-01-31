Sign up
Photo 2484
Kings Cross Light Tunnel
The tunnel was designed by Allies & Morrison Architects, Speirs Major, and light artists The Light Lab. The 90-metre-long tunnel features an ‘art wall’ made from LED lights which is used to showcase artistic commissions.
Best on Black
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2698
photos
111
followers
68
following
680% complete
View this month »
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-145
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gosh it feels a bit creepy almost! it must be an experience to be inside
February 1st, 2026
