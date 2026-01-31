Previous
Kings Cross Light Tunnel by brigette
Kings Cross Light Tunnel

The tunnel was designed by Allies & Morrison Architects, Speirs Major, and light artists The Light Lab. The 90-metre-long tunnel features an ‘art wall’ made from LED lights which is used to showcase artistic commissions.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gosh it feels a bit creepy almost! it must be an experience to be inside
February 1st, 2026  
