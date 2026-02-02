Previous
Femme en robe blanche by brigette
Photo 2488

Femme en robe blanche

This is one of my favourite photographs I made while in France last year - beautiful contrasts and perfect in black and white
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture and street scene.
February 2nd, 2026  
Brigette ace
Thanks Diana x @ludwigsdiana
February 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact