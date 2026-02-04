Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2489
Chairs
Loved the light on these chairs in a church in Paris
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2703
photos
111
followers
68
following
682% complete
View this month »
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
4th July 2025 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Ohhh, lucky you, visiting Paris again! You're correct, the light here is lovely!
February 5th, 2026
Brigette
ace
@Weezilou
yes! I was there in July last year for a week and did a Street photography course with Valérie Jardin. it was a wonderful experience
February 5th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
I see why you took the photo , the cracked tile is fabulous
February 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close