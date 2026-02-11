Previous
Birdseye view by brigette
Birdseye view

seen at the Barbican Centre London
Flash of Red - Shapes and composition
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Brigette

@brigette
Fabulous shot and story telling scene, perfect shapes too.
February 12th, 2026  
Great POV!
February 12th, 2026  
