for my Flash of Red Mood and Tone I am going to take this literally and take my inspiration from the streets. These two brothers I spotted in the unbearably crowed Borough Market - London.

I have used my recent collections for this month as I have loads of photographs I took in France and UK last year that I want to take the opportunity to post.
22nd February

