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Street Paris by brigette
Photo 2517

Street Paris

Just posting what I'm calling Paris outtakes - not in the true sense - only I've not had anywhere new to show them .
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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KWind ace
Lovely Paris scene. It really suits B&W!
March 13th, 2026  
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