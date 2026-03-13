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Street Paris by brigette
Photo 2517

Street Paris

Just posting what I'm calling Paris outtakes - not in the true sense - only I've not had anywhere new to show them .
One quick click and I was gone! continued to walk by - but still capturing this moment.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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