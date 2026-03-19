Previous
Lady in orange with blue shoes by brigette
Photo 2525

Lady in orange with blue shoes

I made this photograph the day I landed in Paris - getting oriented after many years away. I didn't see her face.. but I immediately was drawn to the composition
Part of my outtakes for March series
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
691% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact