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Previous
Photo 2523
Street Paris outtakes
Most of my pétanque photos were in black and white - but when I saw this young woman in pink - i had to choose colour. I loved how the cercle (circle) matched her dress. She looked stunning.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:05pm
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street
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street photography
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paris
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