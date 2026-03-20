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Street Paris outtakes by brigette
Photo 2523

Street Paris outtakes

Most of my pétanque photos were in black and white - but when I saw this young woman in pink - i had to choose colour. I loved how the cercle (circle) matched her dress. She looked stunning.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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