Paris charm or something else?

Definitely something else! The day before my course started I wandered across from Le Marais where I was staying to the Left Bank so I would know where to go the next day with ease - of course I paused for photographs along the way, including this picturesque café. I'd not long had my morning coffee so wasn't intending on stopping for one just at that time. However I was ambushed by the owner who accused me of being a trashy american tourist stealing her business... anyways I eventually did buy a coffee where she charged me an additional 2 euro for sitting on the terrace🤣 🙄 . I asked if i may take her photograph - she declined (fair enough) I later googled the café and let's just say 99% of the reviews were very similar to mine. Word of caution - there are plenty of other better, friendlier café experiences in Paris. In fact i think this is the only wierd one i had