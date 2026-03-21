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Paris charm or something else? by brigette
Photo 2527

Paris charm or something else?

Definitely something else! The day before my course started I wandered across from Le Marais where I was staying to the Left Bank so I would know where to go the next day with ease - of course I paused for photographs along the way, including this picturesque café. I'd not long had my morning coffee so wasn't intending on stopping for one just at that time. However I was ambushed by the owner who accused me of being a trashy american tourist stealing her business... anyways I eventually did buy a coffee where she charged me an additional 2 euro for sitting on the terrace🤣 🙄 . I asked if i may take her photograph - she declined (fair enough) I later googled the café and let's just say 99% of the reviews were very similar to mine. Word of caution - there are plenty of other better, friendlier café experiences in Paris. In fact i think this is the only wierd one i had
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Brigette

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@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Phil Howcroft ace
interesting back story , did you know about the 2 euro surcharge before you received l'addition
March 28th, 2026  
Brigette ace
@phil_howcroft no! she was definitely a crafty thing! I know sometimes you do pay extra for sitting outside but this was a ruse - I paid and went on my way. Café Litteratum
March 28th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2026  
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