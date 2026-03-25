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Help in Aix by brigette
Photo 2538

Help in Aix

I really like this sweet picture - which looks like this chap is helping this elderly lady with her shopping - seen in Aix-en-Provence. Could be a grandson or paid help... they both look happy.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good street scene
April 13th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
Lovely image!
April 13th, 2026  
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