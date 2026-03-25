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Photo 2538
Help in Aix
I really like this sweet picture - which looks like this chap is helping this elderly lady with her shopping - seen in Aix-en-Provence. Could be a grandson or paid help... they both look happy.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Brigette
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@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
10th July 2025 9:14am
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street
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street photography..
Joan Robillard
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Good street scene
April 13th, 2026
Julie Duncan
ace
Lovely image!
April 13th, 2026
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