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Paris couple by brigette
Photo 2541

Paris couple

Not sure they are Parisian - but I met and spoke with them at Palais Royal, like everyone there, taking and making photographs in the beautiful, fun and unmistakable 'Colonnes de Buren'
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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