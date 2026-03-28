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Photo 2541
Paris couple
Not sure they are Parisian - but I met and spoke with them at Palais Royal, like everyone there, taking and making photographs in the beautiful, fun and unmistakable 'Colonnes de Buren'
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Photo Details
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🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
4th July 2025 3:08pm
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black and white
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street
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street photography
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paris
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