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Photo 2544
Petanque action
Finally completed my March month of out-takes with this action pétanque shot. This was a challenging edit due to the high contrast - but i'm proud of freezing the action of the boule mid flight
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:49pm
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street
,
france
,
action
,
sports
,
paris
,
men
,
street photograhy
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 23rd, 2026
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