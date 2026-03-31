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Petanque action by brigette
Photo 2544

Petanque action

Finally completed my March month of out-takes with this action pétanque shot. This was a challenging edit due to the high contrast - but i'm proud of freezing the action of the boule mid flight
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 23rd, 2026  
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