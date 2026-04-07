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Walking the dog by brigette
Photo 2536

Walking the dog

I like this crop just as much as the whole.. I included reflections as it adds to her story.

Decided I'd have a go at 30 Shots for April.. my way with a twist to make it work for me. My theme will be hands and hoping by the mid to end of the month I'll be shooting and including new pictures.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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