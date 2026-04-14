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Candles in Paris by brigette
Photo 2553

Candles in Paris

30 shots April - theme 'hands'
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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