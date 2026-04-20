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Previous
Photo 2562
Hands on Dartmoor
Another of my friend Alec's hands. My first adventure on Dartmoor. We scrambled up one of the Tors and found this sweet journal for walkers to write in - and so we did!!!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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🐝 365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th July 2025 1:39pm
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