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waiting Paris by brigette
Photo 2564

waiting Paris

Another from the market in Paris - so many locals doing their shopping at the weekend market.
For 30 shots April - Theme hands
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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