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portrait of Joyce by brigette
Photo 2568

portrait of Joyce

This is Joyce who was on my Paris workshop last year, having her portrait made
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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