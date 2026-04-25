Care for Bear

Last year one of my rescue kittens had very bad flu when I got them. This is Bear - he was very weak, could barely open his eyes and when he sneezed - which was alot - all the congestion would fly out his nose. This was day 2 of having him and his 2 brothers. I gave them a dry shampoo as he was too unwell to be properly bathed. (they were all very dirty and had fleas when I picked them up) I created a steam room to help ease his congestion and fast forward with love, care and medication he fully recovered and was adopted in January this year.