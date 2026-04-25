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Care for Bear by brigette
Photo 2569

Care for Bear

Last year one of my rescue kittens had very bad flu when I got them. This is Bear - he was very weak, could barely open his eyes and when he sneezed - which was alot - all the congestion would fly out his nose. This was day 2 of having him and his 2 brothers. I gave them a dry shampoo as he was too unwell to be properly bathed. (they were all very dirty and had fleas when I picked them up) I created a steam room to help ease his congestion and fast forward with love, care and medication he fully recovered and was adopted in January this year.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Joan Robillard ace
A lovely story, glad it had a happy ending.
April 25th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great story!
April 25th, 2026  
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