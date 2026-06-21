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windows and washing by brigette
Photo 2610

windows and washing

the beautiful saturated colours of Burano accompanied by washing - Perfection!!
21st June 2026 21st Jun 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I love the green shutters and blinds.
June 30th, 2026  
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