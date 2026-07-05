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Peace out by brigette
Photo 2621

Peace out

Best on Black ..
Last night I caught the final night of the Winter Light Cathedral - Created by international lighting studio, Mandylights

It was rather gorgeous with loads of families and friends taking selfies or pictures of and with their loved ones.
I opted for some nighttime street photograhy. I'm very unskilled with little experience of nighttime photography- but still it was fun to practice. I was outside the light cathedral hear looking in. I liked the view of the neon lights and shops on the other side..
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
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