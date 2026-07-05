Peace out

Best on Black ..

Last night I caught the final night of the Winter Light Cathedral - Created by international lighting studio, Mandylights



It was rather gorgeous with loads of families and friends taking selfies or pictures of and with their loved ones.

I opted for some nighttime street photograhy. I'm very unskilled with little experience of nighttime photography- but still it was fun to practice. I was outside the light cathedral hear looking in. I liked the view of the neon lights and shops on the other side..