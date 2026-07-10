Previous
Dance like no-one is watching by brigette
Photo 2625

Dance like no-one is watching

Her dad had been taking photos of her twirling - I think he stopped to look at the pictures. There were loads of things I could have done to improve this photo - but sometimes you just have to weigh up time V how valuable this picture is to me...
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
719% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact