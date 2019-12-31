Previous
beachlife - progress by brigette
145 / 365

beachlife - progress

Same boys - still digging!
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Brigette

Brigette
Photo Details

Diana ace
So much fun to be had on a beach no matter what the weather. Lovely shot.
January 3rd, 2020  
Peter H ace
Haha! It's keeping them occupied and they're not sitting in front of a screen! 😀
January 3rd, 2020  
