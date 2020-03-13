Sign up
150 / 365
Life hangs delicately in the balance
Last weekend's excursion to Cornwallis, a local beach with an old wharf. These mussels waiting for the tide to turn..
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1639
photos
123
followers
86
following
Photo Details
3
3
B-side
B-side
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2020 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
water
,
sea
,
coast
,
beach
,
tide
,
geometry
,
angles
,
wharf
,
sixws-103
