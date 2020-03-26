Previous
Monterosso by brigette
Monterosso

Covid-19 is as good as any time to go through the photograph archives

This from 2011 looking towards Monterosso, Cinque Terre, Italy
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture of this stunning scenery.
March 26th, 2020  
