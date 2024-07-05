Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Cinque Terre view
I love window photography especially when travelling! I spotted this gentleman gazing out the window in Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy.
For the windows in Architecture challenge
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
2
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2503
photos
122
followers
76
following
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
179
2292
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
B-side
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
7th June 2011 11:36pm
Tags
window
,
street
,
man
,
pink
,
street photography
,
italy
,
architecture
,
architecture-7
Dianne
ace
I love this shot!
July 5th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous candid!
July 5th, 2024
