Cinque Terre view by brigette
179 / 365

Cinque Terre view

I love window photography especially when travelling! I spotted this gentleman gazing out the window in Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy.

For the windows in Architecture challenge
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Dianne ace
I love this shot!
July 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous candid!
July 5th, 2024  
