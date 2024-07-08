Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
180 / 365
windows of Florence
I love photographing interesting windows This is one of my fav's - in fact i have it in black and white framed in my lounge!!!!
For the architecture challenge
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2507
photos
122
followers
76
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
2290
2291
179
2292
2293
2294
180
2295
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
B-side
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th June 2011 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-7
Dave
ace
Nice colors and patterns.
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close