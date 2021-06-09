Sign up
Photo 922
Drip and reflection of deck rails
Looked better live....lol. This is a plant tray on the deck
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2332
photos
46
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
9th June 2021 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
drop
Diana
ace
And here I thought it was a flag 😉
June 9th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Clever reflection capture. FAV
June 9th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of water movement...cool abstract
June 9th, 2021
