Lake Metroparks by brillomick
Photo 924

Lake Metroparks

The environmental center is a great place for kids and old kids like me to explore nature. Love our parks in Northeast Ohio. Sometimes called the Emerald Necklace as they surround Cleveland and metro areas!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Mickey Anderson

