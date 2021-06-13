Sign up
Photo 924
Lake Metroparks
The environmental center is a great place for kids and old kids like me to explore nature. Love our parks in Northeast Ohio. Sometimes called the Emerald Necklace as they surround Cleveland and metro areas!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th June 2021 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
park
,
environmental center
