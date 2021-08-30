Previous
Next
So we Finally made it to Bailey Island by brillomick
Photo 940

So we Finally made it to Bailey Island

Everything was pretty muched closed down early for lack of help. Sadly we found our favorite resturant had closed down forever just the day before. Morses Cribstone grill RIP. But we did have the beautiful view of the Atlantic on both sides!!
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I hope you enjoyed your trip in spite of the closings. =)
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise