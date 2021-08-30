Sign up
Photo 940
So we Finally made it to Bailey Island
Everything was pretty muched closed down early for lack of help. Sadly we found our favorite resturant had closed down forever just the day before. Morses Cribstone grill RIP. But we did have the beautiful view of the Atlantic on both sides!!
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
boat
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I hope you enjoyed your trip in spite of the closings. =)
September 4th, 2021
