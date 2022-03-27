Sign up
Photo 956
Go Away Winter
The Weather Rooster is not very happy today!! Got about an inch of snow this morning that started to melt then just now some more coming down!!
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Kathy
ace
The rooster is looking rather festive next to the egg tree.
March 27th, 2022
