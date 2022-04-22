Sign up
Photo 958
The Sign Said
been a while since I posted a sign pic. I like to tag them " the sign said" They were netting and tagging small migratory birds.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
20th April 2022 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
research
,
the sign said
