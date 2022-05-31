Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 962
Duck Butt Ballet Synchronized Swimming
And the Judge.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2536
photos
55
followers
121
following
263% complete
View this month »
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Latest from all albums
961
960
538
962
961
539
963
962
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
31st May 2022 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
ballet
Helene
ace
perfect timing! fav
June 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close