We were worried by brillomick
Photo 963

We were worried

We saw this Red-Tailed Hawk hiking to the Lighthouse. A Ranger was notified. When we went back out it was gone. The rangers could not find it. So it was probably stunned or had a catch under it they said. It looked okay.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
