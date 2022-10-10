Sign up
Photo 979
Fall at Holden Arboretum
I was thrilled today that my wife Pam was able to hike with me again after her knee replacement. bring on the trails!
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Taken
10th October 2022 1:30pm
Tags
park
,
fall
,
hike
,
holden arboretum
