Previous
Photo 999
Pollinator Express
I really like whoever did these sculptures. The trains were hiding in the tunnels as Showers were around, and the Arboretum is closed on Mondays so was not running. Maybe Tues. I will go back and try to grab the trains
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Tags
train
,
scupture
Mags
ace
That's a little scary!
June 24th, 2024
