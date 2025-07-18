Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1007
Snake eye sculpture
Was catching just a touch of light on a cloudy day
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
2702
photos
43
followers
99
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Latest from all albums
1049
1006
1050
1051
1052
1007
562
1053
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th July 2025 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crystal
,
eye
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close