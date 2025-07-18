Previous
Snake eye sculpture by brillomick
Photo 1007

Snake eye sculpture

Was catching just a touch of light on a cloudy day
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 69 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
July 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact