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Previous
Photo 1008
A Walk in Geneva State Park, Ohio
Trying out my new hiking camera. Got a Nikon P1100. Heavy but a great zoom and I do not need to change lenses. My 3400 still around for that. Miss the Zeiss lense though on the Sony.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Mickey Anderson
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@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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Album
365 Take 2 Extras
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COOLPIX P1100
Taken
23rd April 2026 9:20am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Impressive
April 28th, 2026
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