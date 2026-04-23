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A Walk in Geneva State Park, Ohio by brillomick
Photo 1008

A Walk in Geneva State Park, Ohio

Trying out my new hiking camera. Got a Nikon P1100. Heavy but a great zoom and I do not need to change lenses. My 3400 still around for that. Miss the Zeiss lense though on the Sony.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 70 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
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