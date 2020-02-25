Previous
The Willoughby Weather Rooster by brillomick
The Willoughby Weather Rooster

Nice to be posting again, and hope you all are well! I started a FB page just for fun. The Willoughby Weather Rooster. Its like the Weather rock. If its wet its raining etc. Dressed in its month of love Bandana!
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Peter Dulis ace
cute
February 26th, 2020  
Mickey Anderson ace
@pdulis lol, my yard need a good cleanup after this Winter!
February 26th, 2020  
