Photo 732
The Willoughby Weather Rooster
Nice to be posting again, and hope you all are well! I started a FB page just for fun. The Willoughby Weather Rooster. Its like the Weather rock. If its wet its raining etc. Dressed in its month of love Bandana!
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Tags
weather
,
rooster
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
February 26th, 2020
Mickey Anderson
ace
@pdulis
lol, my yard need a good cleanup after this Winter!
February 26th, 2020
