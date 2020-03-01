Previous
The Best Dentist by brillomick
Photo 739

The Best Dentist

When 12 broke out a front tooth on my bike. After years of Crowns it finally had to be replaced with a Implant. My dentist sent these after the Surgery, she is the best! Liked the shadows and lighting so grabbed a capture!
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Mickey Anderson

Diana ace
What a great dentist you have, lovely shot.
March 1st, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Wow nice dentist and shot!
March 1st, 2020  
