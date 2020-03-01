Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 739
The Best Dentist
When 12 broke out a front tooth on my bike. After years of Crowns it finally had to be replaced with a Implant. My dentist sent these after the Surgery, she is the best! Liked the shadows and lighting so grabbed a capture!
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2237
photos
56
followers
121
following
202% complete
View this month »
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Latest from all albums
906
736
523
68
737
524
738
739
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
1st March 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
color
,
lighting
Diana
ace
What a great dentist you have, lovely shot.
March 1st, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Wow nice dentist and shot!
March 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close