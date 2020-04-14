Sign up
Photo 778
I like the new feeder!
This one was quick to try out the new feed bar. Making use of stuff lying around!
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2286
photos
59
followers
123
following
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
14th April 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Tags
squirrel
,
feeder
,
hungry
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture and great timing.
April 15th, 2020
