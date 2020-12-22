Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 799
The Oldest ornament
on our tree is this one that was Pams Grandmothers. Do you all have a special one?
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 65 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2311
photos
50
followers
113
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
16th December 2020 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
