Photo 805
Always nice when a new park opens
We are blessed to have great parks in Lake County and surrounding counties. This Gem just opened in Geauga County, Ohio. Overlooks are still pristine!
12th May 2021
12th May 21
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
12th May 2021 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
overlook
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and so inviting looking.
June 23rd, 2021
Kathy
ace
It's good to get out and see nature and overlooks like these make it accessible to most everyone.
June 23rd, 2021
