Always nice when a new park opens
Always nice when a new park opens

We are blessed to have great parks in Lake County and surrounding counties. This Gem just opened in Geauga County, Ohio. Overlooks are still pristine!
Mickey Anderson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and so inviting looking.
June 23rd, 2021  
Kathy ace
It's good to get out and see nature and overlooks like these make it accessible to most everyone.
June 23rd, 2021  
